Vaccinations underway in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics began this weekend in Vermilion County.

Liberty Village of Danville shared three photos Saturday afternoon of staff and residents being vaccinated.

CVS provided the vaccination shots. The company began administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities across Illinois on December 28. According to a news release from CVS, nearly 900 skilled nursing home and assisted living facilities in Illinois selected CVS Health as their vaccination partner.

The Vermilion County Health Department announced the county received its initial shipment of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine on December 30.

According to Toole, vaccination clinics for health-care providers and first responders will begin at the health department this upcoming week. The county is waiting for a second shipment of vaccines. Toole said they had expected it to arrive Friday.

Toole said the timeline for vaccinating critical infrastructure workers, those with underlying health concerns, seniors and the general public will depend on how often vaccine shipments are sent to Vermilion County, how many vaccine dosages will be included in each shipment and how many health-care workers and first responders want to receive the vaccine in January.