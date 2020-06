DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois and other community partners are giving away 500 free food boxes to families in the area.

The distribution will be on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. Volunteers will load boxes into cars. No walk-ups are allowed.

You do not need to register to participate. The event will go on until all boxes are gone.