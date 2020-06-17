Unit 4 discusses reopening plans for fall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School District officials are looking at plans for how school could reopen in the fall.

They said there are three options. The first would include a “full return to school and student activities.” This would involve considerations based on guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor’s office. “Although we would return fully to school and activities, they would not look the same as in years past,” said Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola.

The second option includes a combination of having students return to school and their activities as well as remote learning. Zola said they would have to find a balance of in-person instruction as well as learning outside school buildings.

The third option involves students continuing to learn remotely like they did in the spring. However, Zola said there would be “additional learning platforms and increased outreach for parents and teachers to ensure learning standards were achieved.”

Several tasks forces will be meeting over the next few weeks to create a plan. Zola said they will be presenting the plan in mid-July, which is subject to guidance from ISBE and other state officials.

Additionally, this week the district was allowed to re-start limited physical conditioning for students involved in fall sports. Small groups of students and coaches are allowed to gather.