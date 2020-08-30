UIUC looking for volunteers to help validate new COVID-testing method

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is asking for the public’s help with validating a new COVID-testing process.

It said on Twitter they’re looking for volunteers to help make testing for COVID-19 better and faster.

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, it said interested people can get tested at Campus Recreational Center East and provide two saliva samples for a validation study.

“This study will help us switch our current process to a more efficient one that uses smaller tubes.”

