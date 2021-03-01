UI’s COVID-19 saliva testing program gets emergency use authorization from FDA

“The testing protocol developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign directly detects the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in saliva samples.” — Photo provided by the U. of I. News Bureau.

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the second time, state officials announced the University of Illinois (UI) has gotten emergency-use-authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its saliva-based COVID-19 test.

In August, Gov. Pritzker was the first to proclaim that the state university got an EUA for the covidSHIELD test. However, the UI later retracted that announcement, clarifying that the discrepancy was part of a misunderstanding with the FDA.

With the EUA now formally set in place, the UI can broadly expand the covidSHIELD testing program beyond its own universities.

Pritzker says the UI has been leading innovation nationally for decades, and the development of the COVID-19 is the latest example of that.

“My administration has been proud to work hand in hand with U of I since the earliest days of this development, which has had an enormously positive effect on keeping COVID-19 at bay in the U. of I. System, and we’re wasting no time in deploying this technology throughout the state,” says Pritzker. “Even as we lead large-population states in vaccinations, widespread testing remains a critical tool in combating this pandemic, and I’m dedicating $20 million in CARES Act funding to provide one million tests to Illinois’ other public universities under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

“I want to offer my gratitude to the scientists, researchers and healthcare workers at U of I who worked quickly to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, helping save lives and protect our neighbors throughout Illinois.”

A press release from the UI says $20 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is being released by Pritzker to provide a million tests across the state’s 12 public universities and 48 community colleges. That’s because of an agreement between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the UI System.

UI President Tim Killeen says the school system is eager to widely share the test, and continue its commitment “to the public good that has been a part of the university system’s mission for more than 150 years.”

“We were created to serve the needs of our state and our nation – to help steer through challenges and lead the way to progress,” Killeen says. “It is a role we have filled with distinction during the COVID-19 crisis, and this expansion of our breakthrough saliva-based testing will be a real game changer, protecting lives and livelihoods.”

The U of I System has conducted more than 1.5 million tests at its universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield, says the release.

“This is gratifying news and a reason for celebration for all of the Illinois faculty and researchers who came together to invent a rapid, accurate testing process that could be deployed on a massive scale,” says Robert Jones, chancellor of UI’s Urbana-Champaign campus. “But what matters most to everyone here who was involved in the effort is the fact that this authorization gives people in every community in the country a new, affordable and accessible tool to protect those they care about from COVID-19.

“I want to thank Provost Andreas Cangellaris for the foresight to charge our faculty to create our own test, Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Susan Martinis for her unwavering support, and I want to thank the SHIELD Team leaders, Paul Hergenrother, Tim Fan, Marty Burke, Becky Smith, Nigel Goldenfeld, Sergei Maslov and Bill Sullivan, for developing our saliva test and building the SHIELD ecosystem.”

The UI created two units to share the testing protocol: SHIELD Illinois, which focuses on expansion within the state, and Shield T3, a university-related organization deploying the saliva test outside of Illinois.

“Thanks to the excellent work by the University of Illinois and the UIUC SHIELD team, SHIELD Illinois and Shield T3 can use the test to make a real difference,” says Ron Watkins, managing director of SHIELD Illinois. “Coupled with the CARES Act funding that the Governor’s office and IDPH are utilizing to fund testing for public universities and community colleges, the EUA will propel our efforts to help Illinois reopen safely by providing testing for schools, businesses, and community partners.”

“Pioneered by a team of researchers in Urbana-Champaign, the covidSHIELD test requires only a deposit of saliva instead of an intrusive nasal swab,” says the release. “It takes minutes to collect the sample and provides results within 24 hours of the sample reaching a covidSHIELD lab. The test notifies individuals of the presence or absence of the genetic material contained in the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

The UI says its saliva testing is done at a fraction of the cost of many widely available tests. In the clinical study for the EUA application, the covidSHIELD test was shown to be highly accurate, the UI says.