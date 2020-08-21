U of I to start posting daily COVID-19 test results online

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois said they will start posting their daily COVID-19 test results online beginning next week.

In a mass email to students and staff, Chancellor Robert Jones said they have received the question “What makes you think you can open the semester with in-person classes” a lot this week while many universities are moving to all online courses. He said the answer was their new saliva-based test and “the infrastructure to deploy that testing with the frequency and scale that we have put in place.

“This comprehensive testing allows for quick quarantine, public health contact tracing and rapid delivery of any necessary medical care,” the chancellor stated.

Jones said there were 10,000 tests conducted on Monday. “To put that in a national context, about 1.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests performed in the nation on that day were processed right here on campus.” He continued to say as their testing accelerates, they are seeing an increase in daily positive cases “that is well within the expectations of our state and local public health officials and local hospitals.”

The chancellor said they do have a low daily positivity rate. “This is the percentage of people who test positive out of the those who have been tested.” He continued to say that measure is important because it indicates how widespread infection is in the community and “whether out levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission.”

Jones said they have conducted more than 60,000 tests since they started their program in July. “During this time, we watched our daily positivity rate drop from about 1.5% to below 0.2%.” He continued to say the positivity rate for this week ranged from 0.3 to 0.5 percent. “These rates are several times lower than the corresponding positivity rate for our Restore Illinois region and ten times below the maximum levels that the World Health Organization recommends.”

The chancellor stated data models developed by their faculty have predicted a few hundred new cases over the first few weeks of the semester as people return to campus. They also predict cases will drop off after that and there will be a low positivity rate throughout. “The actual results of this first week are very, very close to these predictions.”

When it comes to if they will stay in-person or return to remote operations is dependent on what happens with personal choices and judgement in the coming days. Even thought their testing can quickly detect the virus, wearing face masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds will help prevent the spread. “These next 10 or 15 days will define how we move forward from here.”