U of I: Testing sites closed Thursday and Friday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said COVID-19 their testing sites will be closed both Thursday and Friday.

In a mass email, officials said the closure will allow them to add some new equipment and complete training for new staff. “These are part of our final preparations to scale up our testing operations to accommodate full implementation of twice-weekly testing for all students, faculty and staff.”

Because of these closures, the University said testing requirements have been waived this week for faculty and staff.

Those who were planning on getting tested on Thursday or Friday and wanted to complete a test this week can visit one of the sites that are open this weekend. Officials said the sites at Washington Park, NCSA and in Illini Union 314 will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing sites will resume their regular hours on Monday.