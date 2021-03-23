U of I Students get $900 to join upcoming National Moderna Vaccine Study

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The U of I is in a national study for the Moderna Vaccine starting April 1st. The goal is to see if you can still spread COVID-19 even after you’ve gotten your shots.

To qualify, you have to be a U of I student who hasn’t gotten the vaccine, hasn’t contracted COVID-19, and are aged 18-26. Preference will be given to students who are staying over the summer.

Some students said they’d jump at the chance to get a vaccine, and make an extra $900 for participating.

“I feel like if I can protect other people, even if it means getting the vaccine or continuing to wear masks, I’ll do it because I care about other people,” freshman Winter Stubblefield said.

An estimated twelve-thousand students across the county will participate in this study.

Project director Joanna Shisler says she hopes 500-600 U of I students will join.



“Students are going to get randomized,” Shisler said. “One half will get the vaccine in April and May, while the others will get the vaccine in June and July.”

The University will be partnering with o-s-f and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. They’ll give the shots, as well as collect sample data. The purpose is to determine whether the virus can still replicate in a vaccinated host, even if they don’t show symptoms. Health officials said this will help them better understand how effective the vaccine is.

“Especially in terms of limiting the spread of the disease once you have the vaccine,” Health official Awais Vaid said. “Whether it limits expansion and limits transmission.”

If you do get approved, you’ll be required to report any symptoms you have daily, drop nasal swabs off at S.H.I.E.L.D. testing sites, and have your blood drawn to test for COVID-19 antibodies.

To learn more about how to participate, visit the link here.