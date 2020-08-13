U. of I. releases ‘Safer Illinois’ app to help students, facility manage COVID-testing status

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you plan on entering a building on the University of Illinois campus this fall, there’s now an app to help you with that.

U. of I. officials announced Thursday they have released an app for iPhone and Andriod users called ‘Safer Illinois.’ It’s intended for students, facility members, and staff who need to enter on-campus facilities.

The U. of I. says it provides users “their personalized coronavirus-testing results and reminders of their scheduled testing, along with a display of their current testing status.”

It said the app will serve as one of the mechanisms that will allow people to enter to university facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, “all without showing any personalized health information to personnel assigned to university building entrances.”

“We believe Safer Illinois offers the most convenient, most secure and most direct tool for managing your COVID-19 status during the fall 2020 semester,” said Chancellor Robert Jones. “Use of the app will be strongly recommended for all faculty members, staff and students during this semester. I encourage you to download it and familiarize yourself with its features as soon as you return to campus, and no later than Aug. 23.”

The U. of I. said that while the app does not track users’ locations, it can anonymously notify them of possible exposure to COVID-19.

“This exposure notification is designed to complement public health efforts to reduce infections through in-person contact tracing, which are carried out by an individual’s county health department,” the university said.

Students who do not have a smartphone can contact the Student Assistance Center if they wish to use the app. Faculty and staff members without smartphones can also contact Technology Services.