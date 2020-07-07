Two new COVID-19 cases reported in county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Officials said there are a total of 238 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 23 deaths. Of those confirmed cases, 196 have been released from isolation while 18 remain isolated at home. Currently, one Macon County resident with the virus is hospitalized.

This infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Additionally, the Crisis Communication Team is reminding residents that Macon County is still following Phase 4 guidelines included in the Restore Illinois Plan. They said the ruling in Clay County only applies to the 4th Circuit. “Therefore, that ruling does not apply in Macon County and all guidance is still expected to be followed.”