SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Officials said there are now 357 confirmed cases in the county, including 31 deaths. They also said a positive case reported on May 20 will no longer be included in the county’s totals as that patient has been transferred to Dallas, TX. Currently, there are four Sangamon County residents with COVID-19 that are hospitalized.