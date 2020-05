SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois bars and restaurants closed in the wake of COVID-19 were slated to only be allowed to re-open to seated customers once the state hit "Phase 4" in Gov. JB Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan, but the governor said Wednesday that outdoor seating can resume earlier than planned in the next nine days -- when the state is slated to move into "Phase 3" on May 29.

"With the right restrictions, tables -- six feet apart and away from the sidewalks -- masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions, the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities," Pritzker said during a daily coronavirus briefing.