Two new cases reported in county

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in DeWitt County.

Officials said the first patient is a 33-year-old woman who is symptomatic and a contact of a confirmed case. She is being hospitalized.

The other patient is a 20-year-old woman with no symptoms. She was screened for an upcoming procedure and tested positive.

Both women are in isolation.

There are seven active COVID-19 cases in DeWitt County. Additionally, there are 11 people in the county that have recovered.

In Piatt County, there are no active cases. One person recently tested positive for the virus at a Piatt County facility, but officials said that person has an out-of-state home address and will not be counted locally and will be transferred. There are 20 people in the county that have recovered from the virus.