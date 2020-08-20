Two elementary students test positive for COVID-19

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Wednesday two students at Middletown Prairie Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to families and staff, officials stated they are working to identify and monitor people who have had recent contact with the students to prevent further spread of the virus. They are also taking the following steps:

The two classrooms will be closed for 24 hours and deep cleaned.

Other areas impacted by potential exposure will also be deep cleaned

Students who are identified as having prolonged contact with those positive students will be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Students not quarantined from those two classes will be moved to another classroom with the same teacher for the 24 hours their classrooms are closed.

Students and staff will be monitored for symptoms

Officials also said they are enforcing practices like requiring face coverings, sending those with COVID-like symptoms home immediately, and other actions to prevent further spread of the virus.