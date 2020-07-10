Two City employees test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said two City of Springfield employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The two employees work in the Public Works Garage. Officials said they have not been in their respective areas this week.

“Since receiving the test results, any employee who was in direct contact with the workers have been sent to have a COVID-19 test and asked to follow the guidance provided by the testing facility including quarantine. The department work areas are undergoing a deep clean and returning to their previously implemented Phase 2 work plan.” Officials continued to say that plan includes designated shifts and workers going directly to their vehicles and to their job sites without coming into the building.

Public Works employees who did not have direct contact with co-workers are being asked to self-monitor their symptoms.