Two Chesterbrook Academy Preschool employees test positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Chesterbrook Academy Preschool said two staff members at their UIUC location have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Kerry Owens said the school will be closed for 14 days so they can deep clean and sanitize the facility. The school will transition into distance learning, stated Owens in an email. “We will continue to consult with health officials and will follow their recommendations to ensure the health and safety of our young students, staff and their families before reopening our school.”