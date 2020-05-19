Two businesses reopen in defiance of stay at home order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two small businesses in the city are opening up in defiance of the Governor’s stay at home order.

Bow + Arrow Salon and Fitbodies Gym opened this week, and have filed lawsuits against the Governor.

Both business owners claimed it was their right as small business owners to open up their businesses. Bow + Arrow Salon is requiring both employees and customers to wear masks and gloves in the building, and each stylist will only see one client at a time.

Fitbodies offers fitness classes multiple times per day, but cut down the size of the classes from 20 to nine.

Both businesses hired Thomas DeVore as their legal representation. DeVore is representing clients from all over the state in similar lawsuits, and is representing Representative Darren Bailey in his lawsuit with the Governor.

The Governor has said businesses could risk losing their licenses if they open in spite of the order.