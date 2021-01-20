Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported at Danville prison

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men in their 60s who are inmates at the Illinois Department of Corrections prison in Danville have died since Thursday after contracting coronavirus.

Reports received by WCIA show on one COVID-19 death was reported on Thursday, and another one was reported Monday.

WCIA reported Jan. 5 that an inmate in his 40s had died on Dec. 26.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 896 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Of those 741 have recovered and 155 cases are still active.

Another 147 jail staffers have also tested positive. Of those, 135 have recovered and 12 cases are still active.