Two additional COVID-19 cases reported in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials confirmed Thursday their third and fourth COVID-19 cases.

Douglas Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said Thursday afternoon “the two we learned about today are both in their 30s, and neither has required hospitalization. ” He added there were “no obvious connections among the four.”

According to a Facebook post published by the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD), one of the samples was taken in Vermilion County and the other in Champaign County. The post added they are “just beginning our interviews with the two new patients.”

We wish all of them a full and speedy recovery.”

The second case of COVID-19 in Vermilion County was reported by the VCHD on Wednesday, and the first was reported on Tuesday. Both were individuals in their 20’s. The first person confirmed to have the virus was reported as hospitalized in Champaign County at the time.

The VCHD is asking the public to continue to be vigilant by practicing social distancing, staying home unless necessary to leave, washing hands regularly, and cleaning common surfaces frequently.