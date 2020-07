LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a release, officials said the patients are in their 60s and 70s. The patient in their 60s is asymptomatic. Both people are isolating at home.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

There are a total of 60 positive COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those total cases, health officials said 27 have recovered.