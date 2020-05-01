Two additional COVID-19 cases reported by county

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Friday two new cases of COVID-19 in Iroquois County.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), two men tested positive for the virus. One was a man in his 60s and the other was a man in his 80s.

Almost half of their confirmed cases have recovered, the release added. It stated 15 of the 36 who tested positive have been released from isolation.

In an emailed statement, Iroquois County Public Health Administrator Dee Ann Schippert said as of Friday three cases were hospitalized.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 website, at least two cases among residents or staff were located at long-term care facilities.

No deaths have been reported by the ICPHD due COVID-19 as of Friday.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 34 COVID-19 cases.

One male individual under the age of 20.

Two men and two women in their 20s.

Five men and two women in their 30s.

Three men and four women in their 40s.

Two men and four women in their 50s.

Three men and three women in their 60s.

One man and one woman in their 70s.

One man in his 80s.

The ICPHD asked the public to continue to comply with the stay-at-home order, and practice social distancing along with other safety measures to limit exposure to the virus. It added everyone should consider themselves at risk to exposure to COVID-19, and they should self-monitor for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.