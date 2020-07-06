Travelers from 15 states face two-week quarantine in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. The “alternative care facility” is designed to relieve pressure on city hospitals from rapidly mounting COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — People traveling to Chicago from out-of-state may have to undergo a two-week quarantine.

That includes local residents who visited states with new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a public health order mandating the quarantine, which went into effect Monday.

The City of Chicago listed the followed states on their webpage for the emergency travel order:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Lightfoot hasn’t said how the order will be enforced, but fines could reach $500 per day, up to $7,000.

While Chicago and Illinois have seen declines in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, other parts of the country were seeing a surge in new cases and the country overall was setting new highs for daily COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to “preserve the gains Chicago had made.”