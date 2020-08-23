Three students test positive for COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salt Fork School District’s superintendent confirmed three students who are siblings have tested positive for COVID-19.

Phil Cox said the school district is working with the Vermilion County Health Department to identify any students who have been in close contact with the siblings. They’ll be transitioned to remote learning for 14 days. Cox said the rest of each students’ classmates who were not in close contact will be allowed to continue attending classes in person. No staff members were considered close contacts.

Custodians were also called in on Sunday for an extra round of cleaning ahead of the school week and the health department has given the district the green light to reopen as planned on Monday. Students returned to classes for the first day on Thursday, August 20.