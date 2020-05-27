Three new COVID-19 cases reported in county

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said there were three new COVID-19 cases in the county, one of which was at Charleston Rehab & Healthcare.

Officials said there are a total of 123 cases in Coles County, including 13 deaths. Of those 123 cases, nine are currently hospitalized, 51 have recovered and 50 are recovering.

As of Wednesday, officials said there are 74 confirmed cases at the Charleston Rehab & Healthcare facility. Those cases are comprised of both residents and employees. The health department wanted to note not all of Charleston Rehab’s employees live in Coles County.