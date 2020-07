MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Officials said the patients’ ages range from their 40s to their 60s. Two are recovering at home while the third is hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, health officials said there are a total of 27 COVID-19 cases. Of those positive cases, 18 have been released from isolation.