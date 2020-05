CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is in the process of developing a plan that will allow area restaurants and bars to add outdoor dining options as the state transitions into Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

According to a release Friday, city officials are working with downtown and surrounding businesses to "determine how seating can be provided in compliance with the state's new guidelines." Earlier this week, when Gov. JB Pritzker announced that restaurants and bars could add outdoor seating, he specified that tables outdoors would need to be spaced six feet apart, among other safety measures businesses will be expected to take.