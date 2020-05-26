Three more Charleston Rehab & Healthcare residents with COVID-19 die

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said there were three more residents of the Charleston Rehab & Healthcare with COVID-19 that have died.

This brings the county’s total number of deaths to 13. Additionally, officials said there was one more positive case in the county. Coles County now has 120 total cases with nine hospitalized. Of those 120 cases, officials said there are 49 that have recovered and 49 recovering.

As of Tuesday, there are 73 confirmed cases at Charleston Rehab, including employees and residents.