Three hospital staff members test positive for COVID-19, county reports

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Montgomery and Christian counties confirmed Saturday three workers at Hillsboro Area Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
A press release from the Chris-Mont Emergency Management (CM-EMA) stated contract tracing was being performed to identify who may have been exposed to the virus.
It also said the hospital is working closely with the Montgomery County Health Department and CM-EMA to acquire additional resources for protecting patients and staff.
“In addition, Hillsboro Area Hospital is working to implement a contingency plan in the event that other employees test positive for the virus,” the release added.
The release said precautionary COVID-19 testing of staff members has begun for the 25-bed critical-access hospital, which continues to follow cleaning and disinfecting protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“The hospital, as always, is fully functional and open for walk-in and emergency traffic needs of the community. Visitation, however, is tightly restricted.”