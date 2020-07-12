Three hospital staff members test positive for COVID-19, county reports

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Montgomery and Christian counties confirmed Saturday three workers at Hillsboro Area Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Chris-Mont Emergency Management (CM-EMA) stated contract tracing was being performed to identify who may have been exposed to the virus.

It also said the hospital is working closely with the Montgomery County Health Department and CM-EMA to acquire additional resources for protecting patients and staff.

“In addition, Hillsboro Area Hospital is working to implement a contingency plan in the event that other employees test positive for the virus,” the release added.

The release said precautionary COVID-19 testing of staff members has begun for the 25-bed critical-access hospital, which continues to follow cleaning and disinfecting protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“The hospital, as always, is fully functional and open for walk-in and emergency traffic needs of the community. Visitation, however, is tightly restricted.”