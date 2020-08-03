Three COVID-19 cases reported by bi-county health department

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in DeWittt and Piatt counties reported Sunday they have reached a total of 71 COVID-19 cases between the two counties.

A press release from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department stated two people tested positive for the virus in DeWitt County, including a 15-year-old and a 45-year-old woman.

“They are not in the same household,” the release added.

In Piatt County, a 36-year-old woman tested positive.

In DeWitt County, a total of 30 COVID-19 cases have been reported, in addition to 41 in Piatt County.