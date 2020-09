A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH) announced Sunday they have recorded 2,218 cases of coronavirus.

A Sunday press release from SCDPH said 17 people tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, in addition to 13 on Sunday.

It added 345 cases were still recovering, and 1,820 have recovered. Eight cases from Sangamon County were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, and 45 have died since the start of the pandemic.