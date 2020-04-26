Theater offers curbside concessions

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been weeks since the smell of popcorn and butter filled the air at Clintonia Movie Theater in Clinton.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to shut down movies. We thought this was a way to continue to help out our community and just give back to it a little bit and just the theater as well during this time,” said Noah Benson, who is the Clintonia Theater Manager.

Since employees can’t sell movie tickets, they’re selling nostalgia.

“We decided that we were going to re-open up the theater for snack and popcorn, drinks.. stuff like that,” Benson explained .

Not even the rainy weather could stop employees from serving community members who kept poppin’ up for the curbside concession.

“I think this is a chance for everybody to kind of remember what life was like outside of the quarantine. Give them the idea of we are still going to be here when all of this is over. This isn’t just a permanent closure for us. This is a temporary thing. And that one day all of this will be open for all of us to enjoy,” Benson said.

Until it does re-open, Clintonia movie theater has all the concessions you need to bring the movies right to your living room.