The Depot Bar reopens; owner does not plan to shutdown

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of The Depot Bar said they opened Friday night and he does not plan on shutting down.

Owner Mark Kaufman said they filed a lawsuit last week and were told by their lawyer that they could reopen Friday. Kaufman said they had not yet been contacted by the health department, but said he would not shut down if he was served a cease and desist order.

Later, an email from the the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department said they are looking into the matter and would be in contact with the state’s attorney.