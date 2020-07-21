Testing site leaves capital city

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– As coronavirus cases continue to climb nationally and pick up here in Illinois, a testing site that served thousands in Central Illinois is leaving the capital city.

The state-run testing site outside of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health is now closed, leaving the public and the health department itself searching for solutions.

Department director Gail O’Neill said she got a tip on Friday about the testing site many in the county have gone to for weeks during the pandemic.

“We had gotten some information that somebody outside of the health department had been told that the testing site would be moving from our location to another site in the state. So that started late Friday, we’d heard those before but somebody had something in writing which we had not seen,” O’Neill said.

She said she was able to receive confirmation by asking a worker Sunday. “I went out and met with them at 4:30, asked them how it was going and were they in fact, really not coming back today and they said they were moving on and they thought that particular group was going to Danville.”

With that site gone, two testing sites, the Memorial Respiratory Clinic on South Sixth Street and the Walgreens COVID-19 testing facility on Ninth Street, remain in Springfield. O’Neill said the medical community in the area is now trying to find more solutions for testing.

“It wasn’t our decision to change this. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) had funded it and put it here and thus it moved,” said O’Neill. “It’s a concern for the community. We talked this morning, we talk every day, with the doctors and our partners in the healthcare world here and we do need to come up with another solution. “

“Everyone is kind of going back and forth about how to best do that but I believe we will have a solution,” O’Neill said. “It won’t be today or tomorrow but shortly I think there will be a little more testing available. You know, we really had served as a testing site, I believe, for many counties and we told the state that too; that people were coming into Sangamon County we are a great location right off the interstate and highways, but that didn’t keep them here.”

We reached out to IDPH to find out why they moved the Springfield site.

They did not respond to our questions. While there are two sites open for testing in Springfield, some tell us the “wait times” to get tested there are close to about a week.