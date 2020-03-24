Teachers write messages for students

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers left messages for their students on Northview’s front lawn Tuesday morning.

The school asked parents to bring their kids when they went to pick up meals in the morning, so students would see the posters and letters and know that their teachers miss them.

“It’s really hard because we want to be with them and we know how much they rely on us,” principal Kelly Mahoney says. “Every day, we are missing their hugs and missing their smiles.

Mahoney says the school passed out more than 750 meals on Monday. Staff will continue passing out meals every day the rest of this week, before transitioning to freezer-ready meals that will be handed out at the beginning of next week.