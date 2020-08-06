Taylorville CUSD releases revised fall plan

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Taylorville Community Unit School District #3 said they are modifying their fall plans.

They said students will start the school year with remote learning. The first day of school will be on August 19. “This initial remote period will tentatively be reviewed quarterly, with the first review conducted in the fall, continuing indefinitely until conditions dictate it is safe to return,” said the district.

All teachers will be able to teach from their classrooms with full access to resources and technology.

They said a task force is working on plans for small groups to rotate for limited in-person sessions throughout the remote period. The groups would be limited in number and students with special needs would be prioritized. Details on small groups will be announced later.

After holding clarifying conversations with the district COVID-19 Transition Committee, other school districts, and our own teachers’ and support staff unions, we reached the indelible conclusion that the risk of potentially lethal transmission within schools was too high–in fact, it was virtually inevitable. Given ongoing confusion with health guidelines, unsolvable challenges in tackling the complexity of this issue and continuing holdups in the supply chain for PPE and other safety implements, we simply cannot ask our students, staff members, or their families to put themselves into a situation of such imminent danger. Taylorville CUSD #3

For more information regarding Taylorville’s plan, click here.