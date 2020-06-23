Superintendent: District reviewing ISBE guidance for upcoming school year

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau issued a statement Tuesday regarding the state’s guidance for returning to school this fall.
Fregeau said the Illinois State Board of Education released guidance for schools when it comes to the upcoming school year. “This 60-page document has been much anticipated and will go a long way toward answering critical questions all of us share about what the 2020-21 school year will look like in terms of in-person learning, scheduling, transportation….and other measures intended to keep everyone safe and healthy, while also re-engaging students in the learning process.” Fregeau continued to say the district is still reviewing that guidance to get answers to those questions and implement the suggestions into the district’s transition plan and ask for patience from families as they do so.