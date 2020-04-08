Stephens Family YMCA expands emergency day camp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stephens Family YMCA is expanding their emergency day camp program to include all essential workers identified by the state.

Officials said this comes at after the governor recently updated the essential workers list. Their program is offered Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. They said spots are limited each week.

If you want to register for the program and look at the complete list of qualifying occupations, please email Cody Flowers. You are asked to include your occupation and place of employment in your initial email.