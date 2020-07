ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Police are warning people about a text scam involving COVID-19.

In a tweet, troopers said the scam comes in the form of a text message. The text says someone the victim has come into contact with either tested positive or has shown symptoms of the virus.

Also in the message is a link to click for more information. Troopers are telling you to not click the link as it gives the scammers a way to see your personal information.