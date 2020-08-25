State makes changes to restaurant and bar guidelines

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State officials said they have revised guidelines for restaurants and bars across the state to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said these changes are based on a recent increase in cases. The guidelines are as follows:

Patrons will be required to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at the bar/restaurant.

Face coverings are to be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff.

Face coverings will be worn both in indoor and outdoor dining settings in all 11 regions in the state.

The new guidelines go into effect on Wednesday. The guidance will also apply to other facilities with food service areas such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

