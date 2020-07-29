State Board of Elections office temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the State Board of Elections headquarters is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Their public information officer, Matt Dietrich, said staff was notified Sunday night that an employee experienced symptoms. This came after that person was exposed to someone who had tested positive.

As they waited on test results, the office, located on MacArthur Boulevard, was closed and employees were told to work remotely. On Tuesday, officials learned the test came back positive. The last day this person worked was on July 24.

Staff are continuing to work remotely. Dietrich said the office will be disinfected and thoroughly cleaned.

The office is expected to reopen on August 10. However, Dietrich said, “That date could be extended if circumstances warrant.” He also said the closure should not affect SBE operations as staff had previously conducted business remotely.