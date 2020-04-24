State assembles map of hotspots for students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– With students all over the state e-learning for the remainder of the year, Internet accessibility has been a concern for some. Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration recently revealed a hotspot map. The map shows different public areas around the state where students who may not have the access they need can use Wi-Fi. Many public libraries are on the list.

“Definitely check with your local library to see if they do offer Wi-Fi hotspots and most libraries in the area are at least providing Wi-Fi from the building out into the parking lot so you can drive from the building out into the parking lot so you can drive to the parking lot and at least sit in your car and access it,” said Rochester Public Library Director Janet McAllister.

Right now, the state has more than 200 hotspot locations on the map. Many universities and community colleges are also on the list.