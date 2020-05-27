State announces $7.3 million investment in small business development program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $7.3 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Officials said the money will go to the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) program. This statewide network supports entrepreneurs in Illinois that are started out, growing and maintaining their businesses. This is a free program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBDC has helped businesses connect with the resources and assistance programs they need to help them keep afloat.

