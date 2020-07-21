St. Teresa football player tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — St. Teresa High School’s football coach said a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Mark Ramsey said the player got tested on Friday and received the results on Monday. Parents and players will be notified about the positive result. The last time that player had contact with the team was last Tuesday.

Practice was canceled on Monday and Tuesday. Ramsey said he has been in contact with the Macon County Health Department. He said the health department gave them permission to resume practice on Wednesday, as long as they practice proper social distancing, wipe down equipment and conduct temperature checks.