Some lawmakers push to get back to the capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– The doors at the capitol in Springfield have been closed since early March but some lawmakers say they need to reopen so they can get back to work.

House Republicans are pushing for lawmakers to convene to call for a vote on whether or not Governor Pritzker should have sole power to extend disaster proclamations, like the stay-at-home order, at the end of a 30 day period. While Senate Republican leader Bill Brady said the state can wait on a budget vote, he thinks other issues like fair maps should be taken up right away and it can’t be done remotely.

“If we can ask people to go work at a local grocery store and we tell them they can do that safely, an people can visit the local grocery store, there ought to be a way for not just government but other businesses to give us a plan under which they can operate safely,” Brady said.

“We can socially distance. We can wear masks, we can wash our hands like we should have been doing all along.We can use hand sanitizer and do all those different things,” said Jacksonville representative C.D. Davidsmeyer when asked about how lawmakers protect themselves and citizens who live near the capitol.

A spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon said he needs to see a crystal clear plan of action before lawmakers return as session days are not conducive to social distancing.

At a press conference on Monday, Governor Pritzker said lawmakers are considered essential workers and they will be able to figure it out whenever they decide to go back in.