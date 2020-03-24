Social Security offices close

COVID-19
12 related deaths and 1285 total confirmed cases in Illinois
by: Brendan Denison

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — All local Social Security offices were closed to the public for in-person service as of March 17. A press release stated the decision to close “protects the population we serve and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.” Benefits and services can still be accessed on SSA’s website.

Those who already had in-office reservations will instead have appointments completed over the phone. Social security employees will call those with hearings scheduled to discuss options for continuing such as offering a telephonic hearing. The website stated the call may come from a private number and not from a US government phone.

“Please remember that our employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment,” the release stated.

Commissioner of the Social Security Administration Andrew Saul reassured people benefits would still be paid in a press release Wednesday.

“Be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping your Social Security payments but that is not true,” he said. “Don’t be fooled.”

Those who are unable to complete their Social Security business online should call the national phone line which has multiple automated services callers can use without waiting to speak with a representative.

