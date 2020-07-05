Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed by county

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Coles County reported Sunday they have recorded a total of 180 COVID-19 cases.

A press release from the Coles County Health Department stated six people have tested positive for the virus. It added 23 cases were still recovering, four were hospitalized, 17 have died, and 136 have recovered.

The CCHD continues vigilant contact tracing per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) protocol and guidance.

“We know COVID19 spread in the community is partially due to asymptomatic individuals, ignoring social distancing, and not wearing face coverings,” the release stated. “Remember if you must go out wear a face covering to protect others and their face covering will help protect you. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with friction.”

On Friday, data uploaded to the IDPH’s website stated 92 of the cases in Coles County were located at long-term care faculties, along with 16 deaths.