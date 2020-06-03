Breaking News
Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Silvercreek & Courier Cafe open outdoor dining

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Silvercreek Restaurant and The Courier Cafe said they are back open with outside dining and curbside service.

Silvercreek is open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch Tuesday-Saturday. On Sundays, they will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with an A la carte brunch menu. They will not be able to have their buffet until further notice. Dinner service is expected to start on June 9 from 5-8 p.m.

The Courier Cafe is also open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Officials said both restaurants are offering a limited menu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.