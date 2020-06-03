Silvercreek & Courier Cafe open outdoor dining

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Silvercreek Restaurant and The Courier Cafe said they are back open with outside dining and curbside service.

Silvercreek is open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch Tuesday-Saturday. On Sundays, they will be open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with an A la carte brunch menu. They will not be able to have their buffet until further notice. Dinner service is expected to start on June 9 from 5-8 p.m.

The Courier Cafe is also open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Officials said both restaurants are offering a limited menu.