Sheriff to soon allow restricted inmate visitation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced they will start allowing non-contact visitation of inmates starting June 1.
Officials said these visitations will only happen once per week for 15 minutes and only by appointment. “Each inmate will be allowed up to 2 visitors, including children, per visit and only one visit total per week.” Those visiting are to stay outside of the lobby until their visit time. All visitor are to follow current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which includes wearing a face masks because of confined spaces.