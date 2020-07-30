Sheriff: Three correctional officers test positive for COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff said his office had three correctional officers tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Sheriff Jack Campbell said on Wednesday, two of the correctional officers tested positive and neither had any symptoms while on duty. Neither of those officers had been in the facility since July 24.

Additionally, a third correctional officer tested positive. That employee had not been in the facility since Monday.

Campbell said when the third employee tested positive, that initiated “a declaration of an outbreak by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.” He continued to say at this time those three employees are the only cases they are experiencing. No other employees nor inmates have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.

“Effective immediately the Sheriff’s Office and the Jail will return to the same state of preparedness and prevention that we instituted back in March,” stated Campbell. “These include mostly internal operations, but the public should know there will be no visitations allow at the jail until further notice.”