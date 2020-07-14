Several Springfield Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Springfield Clinic said they had four employees test positive for COVID-19 last week.

In a Facebook post, officials said the employees work in a non-patient area. “Our internal investigation confirmed there was no exposure to patients and that the original exposure occurred outside of Springfield Clinic.” Those employees were isolated.

Clinic officials said they have been enforcing safety measures like screening at entrances and enhanced cleaning to keep patients safe.